ATLANTA — How do we stay connected to those around us while still following social distancing guidelines? Georgia Public Broadcasting connects millions of Georgians every day through television, radio, digital initiatives and innovative educational programming.
In this time of social distancing, the network is launching the #myGAneighborhood campaign as a way to encourage neighborhood support and spread joy in our communities.
Whether you’re sending positive thoughts with chalk art messages on your sidewalks and streets, leading a neighborhood activity or carrying out a good deed for neighbors in need, we want to hear from you.
GPB will track submissions and share some of our favorites on social media and in special television segments.
For complete details on how to participate, visit gpb.org/neighborhood.
As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting has been creating content worth sharing for more than 50 years. With nine television stations, 18 radio stations and multifaceted digital and education divisions, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students, and enlightening programs about our state like Georgia Outdoors, On Second Thought, Political Rewind and more.
For more information, visit www.gpb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.