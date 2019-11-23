BOSTON, Ga. -- Southwest Georgians looking for a Norman Rockwell setting to usher in the holidays are encouraged to plan a visit to downtown Boston, where they will find twinkling lights, seasonal music in the air and a hearty greeting from everyone they meet.
Located an easy drive in eastern Thomas County, just off U.S. Highway 84, a slower pace awaits visitors to Boston Special events include Black Friday Sales the day after Thanksgiving, the annual Christmas in Boston celebration Dec. 7 and the Live Nativity at Boston Baptist Church Dec. 8.
Put away Thanksgiving leftovers on Friday, and visit Boston, where merchants will be happy to greet shoppers and assist in finding gifts for those special folks on anyone's Christmas list. Easy parking, great sales, and refreshments make for a relaxed experience . Cahoots will offer free Christmas gift wrapping, and visitors will find holiday spirit in each shop.
On Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m., Boston will welcome Santa Claus to town. Escorted into town riding in a horse-drawn carriage, Santa's parade will include equestrian units and festive golf carts. Santa will be in Watt Park on Main Street afterward to greet children. Also in Watt Park, students at Dance Academy will perform on stage. Caroling, refreshments and carriage rides around historic Boston will be available.
Anyone can enter a decorated golf cart in the parade, but they must be in place on Railroad Avenue by 6 p.m. Carts will be judged and the winner awarded a $100 cash prize.
Boston Mayor Danny Groover invites everyone to enjoy the festive atmosphere.
“Shops will be open late for your shopping convenience, and local restaurants will be open for your Saturday-night supper," the mayor said. "Come, join us."
An annual event that sets the tone for the season and is eagerly anticipated is the live nativity presented by Boston Baptist Church on South Main Street. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8, everyone is invited to enjoy the Biblical story and join in the singing of Christmas hymns. Refreshments will be served afterwards.
The welcome mat is always out in Boston. Visit the www.bostonga.com website or call (229) 498-6743 for more information.