ATLANTA — As billboards and a variety of grassroots promotions continue across the state, the Georgia Safety Promise public-private partnership, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, has announced that more than 1,000 Georgia businesses, local authorities and officials throughout the state have committed to the Georgia Safety Promise.
Gov. Brian Kemp launched the Georgia Safety Promise last month to encourage all Georgians to do their part to keep Georgia healthy and open for business by following the latest Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and regularly washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces.
Large and small businesses, from restaurants, hotels and salons, to manufacturers, banks and retailers, have made the promise to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. Additionally, individual chambers of commerce, municipalities, economic development agencies and tourist destinations across the state have committed to the Promise.
Many signers include businesses with multiple locations in the state, bringing the total number of commitments well above the 1,000 mark.
“I commend our state’s business owners and leaders for heeding public health guidelines, encouraging best practices, and doing their part to keep their fellow neighbors safe as we continue to fight COVID-19,” Kemp said in a news release.
The Georgia Chamber has become an official partner of the promise, joining the Georgia Restaurant Association and other key industry organizations that have committed to the Georgia Safety Promise.
Official supporters also leading the effort include the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the Korean American Restaurant Association and The Home Depot. Small businesses such as Atlanta’s Park Tavern are featuring their commitment on the home page of their website; tourist destinations such as Albany’s Chehaw Park and Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center have joined together as members of the Artesian Alliance; and the Mayor’s Youth Council in the city of Douglas has said, “I’m in,” for the Georgia Safety Promise with a special public service announcement.
Business and industry-leading partners recently penned an op-ed published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Georgians and businesses: Commit to the Safety Promise,” outlining the resiliency of the Georgia business community and the measures implemented to keep the workplace safe for employees and patrons.
“This state is home to world-renowned restaurants, vibrant cities filled with history and culture, and nearly 800,000 small businesses,” wrote leaders from the Georgia Restaurant Association, Georgia Retailers Association, Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Bankers Association, Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association, and the National Federation of Independent Business. “It is up to all of us to keep Georgia safe so it can continue to remain open for all to enjoy. Taking the Georgia Safety Promise is a simple but critical way to do just that.”
Participants in the Georgia Safety Promise voluntarily agree to follow the latest guidelines from the Governor’s Office and the Georgia Department of Public Health. Those who join the campaign receive a full digital toolkit of resources to help publicly share their commitment, including social media posts, signage and more.
In addition to signage in participating businesses, the Georgia Safety Promise campaign is being promoted on digital billboards around the state through the Outdoor Advertising Association of Georgia. Participating businesses who agree to the promise are also displayed on a comprehensive list of participants on the Georgia Safety Promise website.
“I appreciate our partners in both the public and private sectors for continuing to promote the Georgia Safety Promise in their local communities,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “From Valdosta to Blue Ridge, the Georgia Safety Promise is not only helping encourage Georgians to follow crucial public health guidelines, but also assisting in restoring consumer confidence so our local businesses can safely remain open.”
To learn more and make the Georgia Safety Promise, visit www.GeorgiaSafety Promise.com.
The Georgia Safety Promise campaign is led by the Office of the Governor and is supported in partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, Georgia Bankers Association, Georgia Chamber, Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association, Georgia Retailers Association, Georgia Restaurant Association, and Georgia National Federation of Independent Businesses.
