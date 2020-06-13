PERRY — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Forever, and Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops announced recently the winners of the 2020 Georgia Fish Art Contest. The Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest introduces youths to the world of aquatic conservation by blending art and science to unlock the magic of fish and fishing.
The 2020 National Fish Art Contest received more than 5,000 entries from 47 states and 32 international countries.
“The Georgia Fish Art Contest is an incredible way to connect with young people and to highlight the incredible natural resources our state has that’s just waiting to be explored,” Georgia State-Fish Art Coordinator Marion Baker said.
“For many students, the Fish Art Contest is their first experience learning about fish and fishing,” Pat Conzemius, president and CEO of Wildlife Forever, said. “Art transcends conservation. From the days of pictographs, Ding Darling and the duck stamp program, art has an unparalleled power to connect and teach. I’m so thankful for the sponsors who support the program, our state and international partners, dedicated teachers and parents who encourage young people to learn and experience our natural resources.”
The Georgia contest winners are:
GRADES 10-12
First Place: Nicole Li, Bluegill
Second Place: Sophia Ostervoid, Steelhead Trout
Third Place: Jeongin Lee, American Shad
Go Fish Georgia Award: Caroline Henderson, Largemouth Bass
GRADES 7-9
First Place: Woods DeLoach, Red Drum
Second Place: Natalie Kassa, American Shad
Third Place: Zihan Zhao, Brook Trout
Go Fish Georgia Award: Aaron Shi, Channel Catfish
GRADES 4-6
First Place: Aleena Huang, Cutthroat Trout
Second Place: Kelly Zhong, Steelhead Trout
Third Place: Elly Wasden, Largemouth Bass
Go Fish Georgia Award: Dash Cary, Walleye
GRADES K-3
First Place: Emily Chen, Largemouth Bass
Second Place: Melissa Qiu, Cutthroat Trout
Third Place: James Chang, Bluegill
Go Fish Georgia Award: Richard Lu, Largemouth Bass
In mid-May, a panel of judges helped to select this year’s state and national winners. Along with state honors, students also competed for several unique award categories that included the Guy Harvey Award and the International Fish Migration Award. Artists also competed through written essay for the “Fish Make You Smarter Award.”
Here are some Georgia artists recognized with a national award:
♦Kelly Zhong, 4th Grade: selected as the First Place Fish Migration Award Winner (5-12 age group);
♦ Emily Chen, 2nd Grade: placed 2nd in the K-3rd Grade category of the National State-Fish Art Contest;
♦ Alexandra Huynh, 5th Grade: Placed 3rd in the National Fish Make You Smarter Essay Contest;
♦ Caroline Henderson, 10th Grade: Placed 3rd in the National Fish Make You Smarter Essay Contest.
Due to COVID-19, contest deadlines were extended through April 30, and students were allowed to submit digital entries of their art. A new online platform also was utilized for judges to participate from around the world.
All of the 2020 National and International winners can be found at www.wildlifeforever.org/home/state-fish-art/winners/. Digital images in low and high resolution are available upon request.
Artwork from Georgia winners will be on display at the Go Fish Education Center (gofisheducationcenter.com) in Perry for one year.
This Fish Make You Smarter award was created to celebrate the fish species that can be found in the state of Georgia that are community sought by anglers. The fish represented must be an official state fish species. However, it does not have to be one of the three state fish of Georgia. The artwork is chosen based on how well the judges feel it represents the fish and/or fishing in Georgia.
The award-winning Wildlife Forever State-Fish Art Contest brings children, art and aquatic conservation together. To enter, young artists create an original illustration of any official state fish and written words detailing its behavior, habitat, and efforts to conserve it. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide utilize Fish On!, the full-color State Fish Art lesson plan, integrating the disciplines of science and art. Entries are typically due postmarked by March 31 each year. Follow Wildlife Forever and State Fish Art on social media for current news and events. Learn more at www.statefishart.org.
As one of six divisions within DNR, the Wildlife Resources Division is charged with conserving, enhancing and promoting Georgia’s wildlife resources, including game and nongame animals, fish and protected plants.
