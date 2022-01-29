EATONTON — Few readers or writers are aware that nine Georgia Writers Hall of Fame members lived, worked, and/or wrote within 30 miles of Eatonton?
That makes the central Georgia city the largest literary hub in the state, outside of any major metropolitan area. Officials at the Georgia Writers Museum like to say, “There must be something in the soil.”
For that reason, the museum is launching its first Writers Retreat, Feb. 25—27. For information about the retreat or to register, visit the museum at www.georgiawritersmuseum.org/2022-writers-retreat.
The retreat opens Feb. 25 with keynote speaker George Weinstein, a two-time former president of the Atlanta Writers Club and author of five novels, followed by two days of workshops with more than 14 published authors, editors, and literary agents from across the state.
The full workshop ($270) includes six sessions over two days, lunches both days, the keynote dinner, and a literary field trip. Registration for one day ($130) includes three sessions and lunch, or participants may select sessions a la carte ($45) for each 90-minute workshop.
“We are planning for an in-person retreat with precautions for COVID safety, and are ready to pivot to an online conference at a moment’s notice, if necessary,” said Georgia Writers Museum Executive Director Melissa Swindell, who is ready to get back to in-person events but emphasizes that writers’ safety is first and foremost.
Saturday sessions
♦ Writing Southern Fiction in the Modern South — Ginger Eager and Veena Rao
♦ Working with an Editor — Tyra Douyon
♦ Writing Crime, Mystery, Thriller, and Suspense — Roger Johns
♦ Rejection and Revision — Chris Negron
♦ Your First Page — Peter Selgin
♦ Writing Poetry — Scott Thomas Outlar
Sunday sessions
♦ Researching and Writing about Historical Events for Fiction and Nonfiction — Rona Simmons
♦ So You Want to Get Published … — Kristine Anderson, Ben Meeks, Chris Swan, and Jim Auchmutey
♦ Writing and Pitching Your First Book — Justine Cowan
♦ Finding and Working with a Literary Agent — Pamela Harty and Kim Jackson
♦ Getting Your Book to Become a Best-Seller — Chip Bell
♦ Organizing Productive Writing Groups — Kerry Neville
Many literary types know that Pulitzer Prize winner Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”) and internationally recognized folk writer Joel Chandler Harris (“Brer Rabbit” stories) were born and raised in Eatonton. Now the question is who will be the next celebrity author to write in this town? Writers are encouraged to participate in this inaugural Writers Retreat and maybe they’ll meet the next best-selling author … or maybe it will be one of them.
Georgia Writers Museum is dedicated to inspiring today’s writers and readers, and celebrating Georgia’s literary heritage.
