EATONTON – Peaches’ Reading Pasture, a story time for children ages 3-5, will begin Sept. 8 at the Georgia Writers Museum. Children are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and scavenger hunts on the second Wednesday morning of each month from 10–11:30 a.m. The cost of the program is $5 per child. Scholarships are available. Accompanying adults are free. Preregistration is required at www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.
Local children’s book author Brinkley Pound will begin the museum’s first Peaches’ Reading Pasture with a reading of her book, “When Eva Hollers,” at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8. Pound resides in Greensboro and serves as the executive director of the Greene County Habitat for Humanity. “When Eva Hollers” is the recipient of an Honorable Mention in the 2020 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards for Best Illustrations. The pictures are done as collages. The craft for the children this day will be to make collages from the book, or of something they enjoy, such as fishing or the beach.
On Oct. 13, master storyteller Georgia Benjamin-Smith will headline the event with stories of Brer Rabbit. Benjamin-Smith is the founder and president of Mothers Against Crime. She has been awarded the Straight from the Heart Award by WMAZ Channel 13, The Jean Harris Award, The Paul Harris Fellowship Award by the Rotary Club, and has been named Kiwanian of the Year by Kiwanis Club on more than one occasion. She worked for 34 years as a medical secretary and retired in 2002. She has been a docent and storyteller for the Uncle Remus Museum for the past 14 years.
On Nov. 10, Andrea Cassell, author of the Kibby’s Children’s Book series, will be the featured storyteller. She is a member of The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and author of Nahima’s Hands Unique Mediterranean Cuisine Cookbook and three award-winning children’s hardback picture books: “Kibby the Space Dog,” “Kibby Gets a Little Sister,” and her newest book, “Kibby and Olive Move to Georgia.” A former Miami Dolphin’s cheerleader as well as a former Miss Kansas, Cassell currently lives in Georgia with her husband and miniature labradoodle dog, Kibby, who inspired her to write her children’s book series.
For more information or to preregister, stop by Georgia Writers Museum or call (706) 991-5119. Georgia Writers Museum is located at 109 S. Jefferson Ave. in Eatonton. It is open Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Information about museum programs is also available at the Georgia Writers Museum website at georgiawritersmuseum.org.
Georgia Writers Museum is dedicated to inspiring today’s writers and readers, and celebrating Georgia’s literary heritage by exploring the history and life stories of local writers Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”), Flannery O’Connor (“A Good Man is Hard to Find”), and Joel Chandler Harris (“Brer Rabbit Folktales”), along with others in the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame.
