You’re in the midst of a pandemic, and there’s not a whole lot going on. What do you do?
If you’re like most Americans, you snack. A lot.
According to a new survey by Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform, Americans’ snacking habit has seen a rise since the pandemic, and the snacking continues to grow in 2022 with an increase of 13% compared to last year. Most Americans like their pantry stocked with sweet and salty snacks, and 41% indulge in two snacks a day while 24% indulge in three snacks a day.
Wisevoter delved into America’s favorite snacks per state and found out that 23 states prefer salty snacks, while sweet snacks came out on top for 13 states. Doritos is America’s favorite snack by winning in 23 states as the most popular snack brand, including Georgia.
As America’s love for snacking continues to grow, Wisevoter decided to delve into America’s favorite snack by state. Doritos won the hearts of 23 states and thus the title of America’s favorite snack, beating M&M, which is loved in 13 states. Georgians joined the winning team by choosing Doritos as their favorite snack. M&Ms came in second in the Peach State, Cheetos third, Fritos fourth and Kettle fifth.
In addition to our home state, Doritos were the preferred snack in pretty much the entire southern portion of the country, topping the palates of Floridians, Alabamans, Mississippians, Louisianans, Tennesseans, North Carolinians, Virginians, Kentuckians and Missourians. The lone Southern state whose palate did not crave Doritos? South Carolinians chose M&Ms as their favorite treat.
In addition to the 23 states that preferred Doritos and the 13 that chose M&Ms, five selected Cheetos as their favorite, four Fritos and one Kettle.
