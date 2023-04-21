'Ghosted' reunites Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in a spirited action comedy

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in "Ghosted," premiering on Apple TV+.

 Frank Masi/Apple TV+

"Chris Evans and Ana de Armas" is about all that's required to make the sales pitch for "Ghosted," a spirited if familiar action-based romantic comedy, where the sparring banter generally outshines the muscular stunts. Throw in clever cameos and this Apple TV+ movie delivers on its promise of unpretentious fun.

"Ghosted" offers a reminder that Evans possessed considerable appeal (including his work as a romantic interest in "The Nanny Diaries") before he picked up Captain America's shield, and de Armas has super-spy credentials from the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" and "The Gray Man," one of her previous collaborations (along with the more successful "Knives Out") with Evans.

