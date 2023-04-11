hammett gibson.jpg

For the first time, Gibson has collaborated with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett to create one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time, his beloved 1979 Gibson Flying V.

 Special Photo: Gibson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For 130 years, Gibson has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world. Gibson introduced its next global release recently in its partnership with Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multiplatinum-selling, and GRAMMY Award-winning band, Metallica.

For the first time, Gibson has collaborated with Hammett to create one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time, his beloved 1979 Gibson Flying V. The Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V from Gibson Custom Shop is now available worldwide through Premium Gibson dealers, and via Gibson.com.

