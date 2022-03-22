As soon as you answer the phone and the voice on the other end says, “Hi, it’s Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys,” no matter how hard you try to fight it, the first thing you think is, “Giddy-up, oom pa-pa oom pa-pa mow mow.”
The fact that Sterban, whose ringing bass is one of the signature sounds of the country/gospel band that has been around for 80-plus years, repeats that famous line from the Oak’s most famous song, “Elvira,” three or four times during the course of a 45-minute conversation, does little to drive the thought away.
No, neither Sterban nor any other member of the Grammy-winning, Country and Gospel Halls of Fame-inducted Oak Ridge Boys — lead Duane Allen, tenor Joe Bonsall, baritone William Lee Golden (aka the guy with the beard) — has been around as long as the band has. That would be impossible, since the Oak Ridge Quartet got its start in the 1940s, singing primarily in Oak Ridge, Tenn., where work was ongoing on the infamous Manhattan Project.
But the current quartet that has perfected the art of four-part harmony has been together for 50 years, carrying on the tradition of their forebears who birthed the Oak Ridge sound that would continue with the current lineup.
“The band started as the Georgia Clodhoppers, but since they often entertained in Oak Ridge for the people working on the Manhattan Project, they changed their name to the Oak Ridge Quartet,” Sterban said during a conversation with The Albany Herald. “The original band continued through the 1950s, playing regularly on Friday nights — gospel night — at the Grand Ole Opry. When the original band disbanded, a younger group was reorganized in the ’60s, and we changed to the Oak Ridge Boys.
“William Lee Golden signed on first, in 1965; Duane Allen came onboard in ‘66; I became part of the band in ‘72, and one year later Joe Bonsall joined the group.”
Much like the blowback when Bob Dylan announced he was eschewing his acoustic-only folk music and adding electric instruments to the mix, the Oak Ridge Boys caused something of a stir in the ’70s when they turned from their gospel-only repertoire to add country music to the mix.
“For the most part, the reaction (to the Oaks singing country) was pretty positive,” Sterban said. “Truth be known, we were already getting air play on country radio with our gospel songs, and when we added country songs to our show, those gospel fans of ours are the ones who called up the radio stations and requested our songs.”
In talking about the formation of the current Oak Ridge Boys lineup that has five decades together, Sterban mentions — kind of casually — that he left another band to join the Oaks. That band? J.D. Sumner and the Stamps. Which happened to be the backup singers for Elvis Presley.
“That was a special time for me,” Sterban said. “Because no matter what you might read about him or think about him, Elvis definitely was the king of rock and roll. During the time I was there, he was still on top of things. I got to know him a little, and he was just this bigger-than-life artist. And what a lot of people don’t know is that, although Elvis was the king of rock and roll, he loved to sing gospel music.”
Sterban — with those “oom pa-pa mow mows” thrown in — talked with the Herald about his five decades with the Oak Ridge Boys, the influence Johnny Cash had on the band, being introduced as members of the Grand Ole Opry by the legendary Little Jimmy Dickens, and the band’s plans for its Friday show at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
ALBANY HERALD: Wow, that voice is pretty familiar to anyone who’s ever listened to music before.
RICHARD STERBAN: (laughing) Yeah, I tell people jokingly that if it wasn’t for this voice, I would have had to get a real job.
AH: Do you ever just stop and think what it means to be a part of this amazing musical institution that’s been around for more than 80 years?
RS: No question. I think that’s a factor in our longevity. We have a sense of history, from the Georgia Clodhoppers to the Oak Ridge Quartet to the Oak Ridge Boys. There is this sense of history that runs through the group to this day.
AH: The original band — the Oak Ridge Quartet — was a gospel group. How did the decision come about for you guys to move into country music?
RS: I think it was a general feeling of not being marginalized. We never intended to turn our backs on gospel — in fact, our latest project includes gospel songs — but we did want to expand our outreach. When Jim Halsey came on as our manager, he told us, “You guys are three minutes away from being a major act.” With him on board, we started having hit records.
AH: You guys had won awards and had a legion of fans who knew you only for gospel music. Was the change difficult; was there any negative blowback?
RS: There wasn’t a lot. We did get a little feedback from some of the fans, but for the most part they went along with us and supported our songs that started to get played on country radio.
AH: What’s it like touring now as compared to those early days?
RS: Now that we’re older, of course, we have to be more conscious of our health. We take care of ourselves; no one’s staying up all night. The thing is, what we do now is not much different from what we’ve always done. The way we approach singing — the four-part harmony — is what has always worked for us.
AH: How did the COVID pandemic impact your touring?
RS: That whole thing was different for everyone. We spent about a year pretty much out of work. We played a show at the Grand Ole Opry with no audience; it was TV only, with all the protocols in place. That was a strange feeling. We also did the first show at the Opry when they allowed a full crowd back in, and the response was amazing. We started back slowly, but the rest of this year is going like gangbusters. We’d been doing about 150 shows a year pre-COVID, and we have close to that booked the rest of this year.
AH: It’s been more than 40 years now since “Elvira” became such a monster hit (topping the country charts in 1981 and crossing over to the pop charts, where it went to No. 5). Were y’all expecting or prepared for the response you got to that song?
RS: When Jim Halsey became our manager, he brought Ron Chancey on as our producer. I’ll never forget the day Ron called us into his office and said, “Guys, I’ve got something I want you to hear.” Dallas Frazier had written “Elvira” and even recorded a version of it, but it never took off. We went into the studio to record it, and we all felt like it had the sound of a hit. We had fun with it, got it down in a couple of takes.
We didn’t realize, though, how big the song would be until we performed it for the first time at a show in Spokane, Wash., in that city’s opera — not Opry — house. We decided to try it out in the middle of our show. The response was unbelievable; the applause just wouldn’t quit. We had to encore it three times that night. We started getting the same reaction at all of our shows, so we called the record company and said, “We have to get this song out.” It became the top song of 1981 and a big pop hit, too. So, rest assured, whenever we play a show, folks are going to hear me sing, “Giddy-up, oom pa-pa oom pa-pa mow mow.” That was Ron’s idea, that we make that a bass part.
AH: That was a monster hit, and I’m sure you always get requests to sing it. Do you ever get tired of it?
RS: Not at all. It’s been 40 years now, and people still get up and dance when we sing it live. It’s one of those songs that takes people to a zone where they remove their troubles and cares.
AH: In you guys’ career, you’ve been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Hall of Fame as well as being members of the Grand Ole Opry. What’s been the biggest honor for you?
RS: No doubt, the Country Music Hall of Fame is the greatest honor if you sing country music for a living. There’s nothing greater than that. We’ve been in a few years now (since 2015), and I still have difficulty finding words to describe the honor. The Hall of Fame is a sacred place. You walk in and see our bronze faces alongside Elvis’, Johnny Cash’s, Dolly Parton’s, Hank Williams’ ... Being invited to be part of the Grand Ole Opry was a close second. We were performing, and Little Jimmy Dickens came down the aisle dressed as William Lee Golden with a long, fake beard. He announced that we were becoming members of the Opry ... it was a great honor.
AH: Any regrets about this fantastic career?
RS: I’ve thought about that a lot as I’ve gotten older. I don’t know that there’s much that I would change. I did always want to be a baseball player, but it didn’t take long to realize I didn’t have the talent for that. So I followed my dream to become a singer. And even the decision to leave Elvis’ band turned out to be a pretty good decision for me. We’re 50 years into this together and feel so blessed.
AH: Are there any cool road stories that you can share with our readers?
RS: It’s difficult to zero in on one thing. A lot of folks in the industry like to play practical jokes, and one time when the Judds were opening for us, and they found some weird get-ups and walked out on stage while we were playing. We had no idea who they were at first.
I also remember the day I met Johnny Cash. Like it was with Elvis, the first time I met the “Man in Black,” my jaw dropped. The first time we met and sang with Elvis, he came over and hugged us all and just floored us with his kindness. The only other person who had that kind of effect was Johnny Cash. He took us under his wing. We were playing Las Vegas with Johnny, and we were down because we had no other shows booked. Johnny always paid us more money than we agreed to when we played with him, and at this Vegas show he called us up to his room at the Las Vegas Hilton. He told us, “You may be a little discouraged now, but you guys have something special. Find a way not to give up on your dreams — find a way to stay together — and I promise you good things will happen. We left there encouraged, and not long after that, we won our first Country Music Association Award. It just so happened that Johnny Cash was hosting the awards show. When they called our name for Top Vocal Group, we were supposed to go to the left side of the stage to get our award. But we all ran to the right side to hug Johnny Cash. While we were all there together, he said, “I told you so.”
AH: You guys have decades of material to choose from. What will the people in Albany hear at Friday’s show?
RS: You can count on hearing “Giddy-up oom pa-pa oom pa-pa mow mow” and Elvira, and you can expect to hear songs from throughout the Oak Ridge Boys’ career. We’ll also do some stuff from our new project, “The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’.” So you guys can expect some of the classic stuff we’ve done along with some new material. It will be fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.