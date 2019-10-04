'Girlfriends' reunion on 'black-ish' sneak peek is here

If we can't get "Girlfriends" back on the air, this is the next best thing.
Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross and Persia White were the stars of that show and have reunited for an upcoming episode of Ross' hit ABC comedy "black-ish."
Ross has been getting folks ready for it on her official Instagram account.
Early Friday she posted a clip from the episode titled "Feminisn't" which will air October 8.
According to ABC, the episode involves "When Bow [Ross] learns that Diane [Marsai Martin] and Ruby [Jenifer Lewis] don't believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Bow's friend Abby [guest stare Nadia Quinn] thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, so Bow invites three of her girlfriends to join."
In the clip Ross posted, Abby expresses a need to have more diversity at their meeting and the character of Bow has just the group of friends she wants to invite.
The ensemble comedy "Girlfriends" ran on UPN and The CW from 200 to 2008 and led to the spinoff "The Game."
In 2016 the show's creator, Mara Brock Akil, told CNN she was aware of viewers obsession with finding out what happened to the characters since the show ended without a series finale.
"It's hard to let go if characters are out to sea," Akil said. "I understand what the audience wants because there's a part of me that wants it as well."
But Brock Akil said she had moved on (with series like the very popular "Being Mary Jane") and had no plans to revisit "Girlfriends."
On Friday Ross also posted a video featuring her, Brooks, Jones and White singing and dancing in celebration of the reunion with "black-ish" costar Jenifer Lewis.
"As you can tell we have not skipped a beat," Ross wrote in the caption. "Set your DVR's. Cancel your plans. Have a party. Make your snacks. Tuesday, Oct 8th at 9pm/8c #blackish #girlfriends."