...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY OVER SOUTHWEST AND
SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
This will be the hottest day of the ongoing heat wave, with
record-breaking triple-digit heat. Unseasonably low relative
humidity values of 22-30 percent are expected. A deeply mixed
layer will support very high dispersion and tall, well-developed
smoke columns if a fire generates enough heat.
Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If possible, delay burning until next
week. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 102 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Alabama, Houston County. All of Southwest and South
Central Georgia, except Quitman County. In Florida, Holmes
County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Gloria Estefan responds to Jennifer Lopez's 'Halftime' comments
Gloria Estefan didn't end up performing with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, but she still has some thoughts.
During a recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Estefan said she hasn't seen Lopez's "Halftime" documentary, which explores her preparation for the big performance. Estefan said she had heard about the film, however, including Lopez saying in the project that co-headlining the halftime show with Shakira was "the worst idea in the world" because how hard it was to fit two performers into such a short show.
Estefan, who previously performed during halftime shows in the 1990s, said "You have very little time" on stage.
"You have like 12 minutes or something to get things on and off the set. So could you do it with one person?," Estefan said. "Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza. They tried to pack in as much as possible, and they killed it."
She said she turned down the opportunity to participate in the show with the pair and would have only come out and performed the opening lyrics of her hit, "Conga," had she agreed to it.
"Imagine what J. Lo would have said if I would have been a third?," Estefan said, also joking that she didn't want to have to go on a diet in December in order to have been ready for the February Super Bowl.
