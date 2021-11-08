chehaw.jpg

As summer turns to fall and a bit of chill returns to the air, there's plenty for kids of all ages to do at Chehaw Park and Zoo.

FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND

Saturday

10:30 a.m. -- Reptile House Feeding

11:30 a.m. Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. -- Conservation Station @ Alligator Boardwalk

2:30 p.m. -- Aviary Feeding

3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater Presentation

Sunday

10:30 a.m. -- Cheetah Bone Toss

11:30 a.m. -- Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)

1:30 p.m. -- Conservation Station @ Alligator Boardwalk

2:30 p.m. -- Aviary Feeding

3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater Presentation

OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS

First Friday of every month -- Cubs Program

Third Monday of each month -- Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

First Tuesday of each month -- Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)

Nov. 20 -- Chehaw RC Race

Nov. 20 -- Animal Thanksgiving

Nov. 22-24 -- Fall Break Camp

Dec. 3 -- Cubs Program

Dec. 18 -- Reindeer Games

Dec. 20-24, 27-31, & Jan 3 -- Winter Break Camp

Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-24, 26 -- Festival of Lights

