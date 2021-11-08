featured Goings-on at Chehaw Park and Zoo From staff reports Nov 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. As summer turns to fall and a bit of chill returns to the air, there's plenty for kids of all ages to do at Chehaw Park and Zoo. ALBANY -- As summer turns to fall and a bit of chill returns to the air, there's plenty for kids of all ages to do at Chehaw Park and Zoo.

FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND

Saturday 
10:30 a.m. -- Reptile House Feeding
11:30 a.m. Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. -- Conservation Station @ Alligator Boardwalk
2:30 p.m. -- Aviary Feeding
3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater Presentation

Sunday
10:30 a.m. -- Cheetah Bone Toss
11:30 a.m. -- Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)
1:30 p.m. -- Conservation Station @ Alligator Boardwalk
2:30 p.m. -- Aviary Feeding 
3 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater Presentation

OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS

First Friday of every month -- Cubs Program
Third Monday of each month -- Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
First Tuesday of each month -- Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside)
Nov. 20 -- Chehaw RC Race
Nov. 20 -- Animal Thanksgiving
Nov. 22-24 -- Fall Break Camp
Dec. 3 -- Cubs Program
Dec. 18 -- Reindeer Games
Dec. 20-24, 27-31, & Jan 3 -- Winter Break Camp
Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-24, 26 -- Festival of Lights 