'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE,
WESTERN BIG BEND, SE ALABAMA, AND SW GEORGIA FOR DANGEROUS FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/
THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007,
008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 026, 027, 065,
066, 067, 068, 069, 108, 112, 114, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125,
126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 155, 156,
157, AND 158...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 065, 066, 067, 068, and
069.Fire weather zones 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 026, 027, 108, 112, and 114.Fire weather
zones 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130,
131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 155, 156, 157, 158,
159, 160, and 161.
* WIND...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...25 to 45 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected.
* FUELS...Very dry. Several wildfires ongoing.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Johnny Brown arrives at the BET Comedy Awards in Pasadena, California, in 2004.
Actor Johnny Brown, who played building superintendent Nathan Bookman on the 1970s sitcom “Good Times,” has died, according to an Instagram post from his daughter, Sharon Brown.
He was 84 and died on March 2, his daughter said.
“It’s too terrible. It will never not be. It’s a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet,” Sharon Brown, an actor and composer, wrote Friday. “So, there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much.”
“Good Times” was a spinoff from “Maude” and centered on the Evans family, led by matriarch Florida (Esther Rolle) in a Chicago housing project. It also featured Jimmie Walker, who became famous for his trademark “Dynomite!” phrase, and a young Janet Jackson.
In addition to his four-year run on the show, Brown frequently appeared on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” and enjoyed a lengthy singing and stage career.
Other credits include “The Flip Wilson Show,” “The Jeffersons” and “Martin.” He appeared on Broadway with Sammy Davis Jr. and Cicely Tyson in the 1960s.
