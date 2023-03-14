Superman and Batman sounds like a pretty solid one-two punch, but the details of that combination somewhat undo the CW's new Tuesday lineup, featuring the third season of "Superman & Lois" and a new Dark Knight-adjacent drama, "Gotham Knights." Specifically, the former doesn't fly as high this time out, while the latter plays too much like a "Riverdale" wannabe.

Joining a long list of productions peripherally connected to the Caped Crusader ("Gotham," "Titans," "Pennyworth" and "Batwoman" among them), "Gotham Knights" begins with the provocative premise that Batman/Bruce Wayne has been murdered, leaving his adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), to try to find out who's responsible.

Tags