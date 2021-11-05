'Grace and Frankie' staging '9 to 5' reunion with Dolly Parton guest role By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Nov 5, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. The producers of Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" are not going to let our dreams shatter: Dolly Parton will be joining her "9 to 5" co-stars in the upcoming final season of the show. The producers of Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" are not going to let our dreams shatter: Dolly Parton will be joining her "9 to 5" co-stars in the upcoming final season of the show.The streamer announced the guest spot on Friday, tweeting, "It's finally happening: Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!!"No details on her role have been made available.Parton and "Grace and Frankie" stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin famously starred in 1980's "9 to 5" together. The first four episodes of the final season of "Grace and Frankie" are available to stream now. The rest of the season will be released at a later date.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 