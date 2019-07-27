ATLANTA — Two-time Grammy-nominated blues-rock sensation Joe Bonamassa announced U.S. tour dates for spring 2020, as he gears up for his summer tour embarking on major venues across the East Coast and Midwest in North America. The 2020 spring tour includes two nights in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre on Feb. 28 and 29.
Tickets went on sale Friday at FoxTheatre.org, the Fox Theatre Ticket Office and at (855) 285-8499. Ticket prices start at $73, plus applicable fees. Single-event access to the Marquee Club presented by Lexus will be available for purchase on top-of-the-show tickets. Marquee Club passes are $65 per person and include an enhanced pre-show through post-show experience with complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream Bonamassa is one of today’s top live performers and his enthusiastic live shows are one of the biggest parts of his career, and a favorite for music lovers worldwide.
This summer, his tour kicks off July 22 at Nashville’s trademark staple Ryman Auditorium and ends at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Both are venues that Bonamassa has previously sold out. Red Rocks includes two nights of two very different set lists as he celebrates the five-year anniversary of his first-time performing there. Then his fall season includes three nights at New York’s incredible Beacon Theatre, among other iconic venues.
The 2020 performances will feature a signature selection from Bonamassa’s extensive catalogue, with classics, reinventions and fan favorites, backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians including Late Night with David Letterman’s Anton Fig (drums), Nashville recording legend Michael Rhodes (bass), Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and member of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Reese Wynans (piano/organ), Paulie Cerra (sax), Lee Thornburg (trumpet), and two incredible backup singers, Mahalia Barnes and Jade MacRae.
With his most recent album, “Redemption,” Bonamassa achieved his 21st No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart. It’s his most ambitious, barrier-breaking studio album yet. With more than 30 albums to his credit thus far, including studio and live recordings, collaborative albums with blues sensation Beth Hart, and side projects Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party, the living legend somehow always finds ways to reinvent his artistry.
As Bonamassa is currently in the process of writing his next studio album, audiences can expect to be surprised with some new tracks on his spring tour in 2020. An artist who spends nearly 200 days a year on the road and his spare time writing new songs, Bonamassa is always curating new ways to diversify his craft, hitting the stage with fervor, and bringing satisfying music to crowds everywhere.
Bonamassa is also playing at two sold-out festivals at sea as part of Bonamassa’s Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, which benefits music education across the nation, and their long-lasting partnership with Sixthman. This includes the fifth sold-out Caribbean sailing of Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea in February this year, and the forthcoming maiden voyage in the Mediterranean set for August and 2020’s upcoming Caribbean cruise. The Mediterranean edition of Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea will feature performances by Peter Frampton, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, and dozens more blues artists. Festival cruises are quickly becoming one of the most exciting musical experiences available for fans, being able to vacation and see some of today’s biggest names all at the same time.
Catch Bonamassa as host of the weekly radio show “Different Shades of Blue with Joe Bonamassa” on SiriusXM’s Bluesville at 6 p.m. every Monday via SiriusXM channel 74. He explores all aspects of the blues music genre and curates an eclectic mix of everything from legendary classics to historical deep cuts and modern hits.
For additional information, visit jbonamassa.com.