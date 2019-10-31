ALBANY -- Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian artist Bryan Duncan will perform in a free concert at Sherwood Baptist Church Sunday at 6 p.m.
The concert is open to the public.
Duncan, who also is a worship leader, has received awards for his work in various genres of music, including contemporary Christian, gospel, pop, soul, blues and smooth jazz. He has released 18 solo albums and is featured on albums by The NehoSoul Band and Sweet Comfort Band.
Duncan's latest solo effort is entitled "Shine."
For additional information about the concert, contact Mark Willard at (229) 883-1910 or MarkW@sherwoodbaptist.net.
Sherwood is located at 2201 Whispering Pines Road.