ATHENS -- Much has been made of the musical bloodline that runs through the Albany-formed, Athens-based band GrandVille. Twins Jackson and James Tennyson, whose father, Glenn, is one of the founders of regional heroes the Kinchafoonee Cowboys, are apples that didn't fall far from the proverbial tree.
But GrandVille, which after a couple of lineup changes now includes fellow Deerfield-Windsor School classmates of the Tennyson boys -- keyboardist Sam Yarborough and bassist Ashton Mann -- have evolved beyond that garage-bandish stage of "Oh, that's cute, the kids are taking after their old man." Now two years into continuing a career that started in Albany in the Athens musical hotbed surrounding the University of Georgia, GrandVille have carved their own niche and are working to equal, or even surpass, the legacy created by their talented father and his bandmates.
"We're into our second year of college, but our goal has remained the same: to get to Nashville and get a record deal," Jackson Tennyson, the band's guitarist, vocalist and, with drummer/brother James, primary songwriter, said. "We're focusing on the things we can control right now, but we plan to be in music for the rest of our lives, no matter what else we do. We're all on board."
Grandville are winding down a 15-show fall tour that took the band to the familiar college markets in the Southeast. They'll wind it up Thursday by returning to their roots, performing at the downtown Albany State Theatre. Doors open for the all-ages show at 8 p.m., and the music starts at 9.
In addition to lineup tweaks, Grandville also have added a new weapon to their arsenal. Jake Kinney, also a Deerfield alumnus, has taken over duties as the band's manager. Kinney, too, is from a musical family: his father, Davis, served as the frontman for local favorites Relapse, and his sister, Mary Catherine, worked in Nashville with major labels Capital/Universal and Sony before taking a position with Spotify.
"I came up to Athens to see a massive show they did before I graduated (from Deerfield, Kinney is a year behind the members of the band), and they told me they wanted me to be their videographer, to shoot photos and videos at their shows," Kinney said. "I told them that was cool, but what I really wanted was to be their manager. They agreed.
"I've been around music all my life but have been around the industry's business side a lot the last three or four years. The way I do things is I tell the guys in the band to just show up and play. I'll take care of the rest."
Kinney said that, other than the maturity that comes with performing as part of the college scene and focusing more on music as a future, GrandVille have not altered the rock/Southern rock style they established as high schoolers in Albany.
"There's a touch of country thrown in, but they've stuck to pretty much the rock and Southern rock they've always played," Kinney said. "They hate for people to put labels on what they do, but I think the people who have followed them from the beginning will not see a huge departure when they release their new album early in 2022."
And what kind of impact has the rich musical heritage of Athens had on the members of GrandVille?
"Well, they're having a lot of success in a town that's like a mini-Nashville," Kinney said. "They have their own studio where they rehearse, write music or just go to to get away. They're there every day.
"And word about the band is getting around. They have a '74 Pontiac convertible, and when they drive it on the streets around the town, people chase after them yelling, 'GrandVille.' They're definitely getting known up here."
Thursday's show at the State will feature a 21-up VIP section. Some of the proceeds from the show will benefit Mission:Change.
