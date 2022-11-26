ALBANY -- Take that, Thomas Wolfe.
It was the prolific writer who passed off the "You can't go home again" theory as fact in his 1940 novel of the same name.
ALBANY -- Take that, Thomas Wolfe.
It was the prolific writer who passed off the "You can't go home again" theory as fact in his 1940 novel of the same name.
Tell that to the Albany-born-and-raised quartet GrandVille, who made a triumphant return to their hometown Thanksgiving Eve and blew the roof off the temporary stage in the Austin's Fire Grill parking lot before a crowd that surpassed 800.
Fans -- "from the retired teachers who taught us to 15- and 16-year-old kids asking for autographs," according to band manager Jake Kinney -- showed up for the rousing show that had a celebratory atmosphere befitting the holiday season.
"That was nuts," Kinney, who like the GrandVille members attended Deerfield-Windsor School in Albany, said Friday before the DWS football team kicked off its playoff game. "Our goal was to try and get as close to 500 people as we could. That was our goal, but we really didn't know what to expect. This surpassed all our expectations."
Kinney said those expectations appeared to be on the lofty side the day before the show. On Tuesday, only 180 tickets had been sold online.
"Man, I didn't know what was going on, but I was scared things were not going to go as well as we'd hoped," he said. "On the day of the show we increased the price, and all of a sudden people just started buying tickets. We were up to 515 online sales just before showtime, and we had more than 200 walk up.
"We know Albany is a word-of-mouth town, but this blew away all our expectations."
The crowd welcomed the band home as if its members -- keyboardist Sam Yarbrough, bassist Ashton Mann, drummer James Tennyson and guitarist/singer Jackson Tennyson -- were conquering heroes, continuing the momentum GrandVille have built with a busy touring schedule that's limited due to the band members' studies at the University of Georgia. Still, Kinney said, GrandVille is in demand, playing in an ever-widening area as word of the band's prowess spreads.
"Man, we're just grateful to Albany for this welcome home," Kinney said. "We wanted to present a legitimate show to our hometown, and I believe that's what happened. The guys were stoked to have the crowd singing their original songs along with them.
"This is the kind of thing that can only build momentum as the band looks to finish its debut album, we hope, some time in January. I think when we do that, give the fans here and other places that we play something to listen to and identify with the band, it's going to do nothing but help things build."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
3BR/2BA Brick Home Lake Park Area., HW floors, sunroom, L…
Local insurance company seeking employee. Licensed in p/c…
HOME FOR SALE in Albany: 3BR/2BA + bonus room, laundry ro…
Enter the November Free Gas Giveaway from Homerun Foods for a chance to win.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.