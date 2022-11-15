ATHENS — In what the members of the once-Albany-now-Athens-based band GrandVille say they hope will become a holiday tradition, GrandVille are bringing their Hometown Throwdown 2022 back to the city where the band learned its chops for a Thanksgiving Eve show in the Austin’s Firegrill parking lot.
Kicking off the Throwdown at 6:40 p.m. will be openers The Ranch Hands. GrandVille will play from 8-10 p.m.
“We did the show last year closer to Christmas at the State Theatre,” said GrandVille Manager Jake Kinney, who like the members of the band is a Deerfield-Windsor School graduate. “We had an opening in our schedule for the 23rd and wanted to kind of make it a tradition of doing a holiday show in Albany, so we’re set to bring it all home.
“For music fans in the area who haven’t seen GrandVille since last year, I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised at the growth of the band. All of the musicians and I are still working hard toward our degrees at the University of Georgia, but the band is in demand enough that they’re booked to play at least two shows a weekend pretty much every weekend. One of the cool thing about all of us being at UGA is that we all go to our professors and explain our situation about going out to play music. They understand and are very cooperative.”
GrandVille, which was an Albany and southwest Georgia favorite when the band members — twin brothers James and Jackson Tennyson, Sam Yarbrough and Ashton Mann — were attending Deerfield-Windsor, took their talent and commitment to Athens, where they’ve continued to hone their chops.
Kinney, who said the band members were busy working on their debut album with Lowell Reynolds in his Nashville, Tenn., studio while he completed a Monday-night call to The Albany Herald, noted that GrandVille have expanded well beyond the boundaries of Athens and UGA.
“They’re playing shows as far west as Louisiana and as far north as the Virginia/West Virginia area,” the band’s manager said. “They’re in demand, getting booked for two or three shows every weekend.
“That’s why we’re excited to get back home, to see our families and enjoy some home cooking. We’re excited to give our home folks a full show; we’re going all-out. We’ll have Jodi Mann, Bo Henry, Lee Pilcher and some of the local favorites come up and play with the band, so it’s just going to be a fun way to celebrate the holidays.”
Tickets are $15 and are available at jake@seeyabubba.com or at the door on the day of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Kinney, who said GrandVille’s growth has left many fans comparing their work to The Eagles, said the band will continue to pursue music via the “independent route,” at least until band members complete their degrees at UGA.
“Working on music and performing is tough when you have the obstacle of being a full-time student,” he said. “But we have a studio up here — basically, GrandVille studio — and the guys pretty much live there. When they’re not doing school work, they’re working on music.
“We’re going to continue on the independent route — we’ll release the debut album, hopefully some time in January, independently — then start looking at hooking up with a label down the road. We’re building on the GrandVille name through the music and live shows.”