ATHENS — In what the members of the once-Albany-now-Athens-based band GrandVille say they hope will become a holiday tradition, GrandVille are bringing their Hometown Throwdown 2022 back to the city where the band learned its chops for a Thanksgiving Eve show in the Austin’s Firegrill parking lot.

Kicking off the Throwdown at 6:40 p.m. will be openers The Ranch Hands. GrandVille will play from 8-10 p.m.

Tags

More Entertainment