...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 7 PM
EST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s are
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to
7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 7 PM
EST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s are
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to
7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
&&
Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed their second child in December
The little girl was born via surrogate in December last year, Grimes revealed in a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, published on Thursday.
Although the 33-year-old Canadian musician apparently had no intention of announcing the birth of their second child, nicknamed "Y," she shared the news after Vanity Fair journalist Devin Gordon overheard a baby crying.
Musk, 48, has five other children -- twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai -- from a previous marriage.
The couple broke up in September 2021, but Grimes -- born Claire Elise Boucher -- described their relationship status as "very fluid."
"There's no real word for it," she told Vanity Fair. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."
On Thursday, Grimes told fans that her Vanity Fair cover story was intended to speak about her work, not to discuss her personal life. "Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline," she tweeted, adding: "& didn't mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I'd love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible."
She later clarified her relationship status in a separate tweet, saying she and Musk had broken up again since the Vanity Fair article was written, but she added that Musk was "my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.