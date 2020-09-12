NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Guitar icon Joe Bonamassa has announced a special After-Party Showcase to follow his pay-per-view global streaming concert event broadcasting live from the legendary Ryman Auditorium here on Sept. 20.
Bonamassa will perform his new studio album, “Royal Tea” — which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London — in its entirety, a month before its release on Oct. 23. He will also perform fan favorites from his recent 20th-anniversary album, “A New Day Now.” With full concert production lasting over an hour-an-a-half, the music will continue immediately following Bonamassa’s show with “Keeping The Blues Alive’s After Party Showcase.” Highlighting some of the genre’s most talented, blues-forward acts of this generation, the showcase will feature more than an hour of non-stop performances from artists including:
Ally Venable Band
The Cold Stares
Elles Bailey
Ida Mae
Jared James Nichols
Jontavious Willis
Katy Guillen & The Drive
Robert Jon & The Wreck
Southern Avenue
Tyler Bryant
Vanessa Collier
Donations received during the After Party Showcase will benefit the Fueling Musicians program and help to continue its mission of assisting touring musicians unable to make a living due to COVID-19. The After Party was created to share these talented artists with a whole new audience – an opportunity to increase exposure for certain acts during these difficult times. Bonamassa has personally taken it upon himself to raise awareness and highlight talented musicians who otherwise would not be able to reach these fans due to touring cancellations.
The After Party Showcase is included as part of the ticket purchase for Joe Bonamassa’s pay-per-view concert event with Joe hitting the stage at 4 p.m., broadcasting live worldwide. The Keeping The Blues Alive After Party Showcase will immediately follow Joe’s concert performance. For more information and for tickets visit http://joeb.me/jbwa.
Tickets to the live pay-per-view event start at $20. Fans may also purchase a $35 All-Access Pass. Offering fans the best value, the all-access pass includes admission to the virtual concert on Sept. 20, the “Royal Tea” digital album available on Oct. 23, and a one-year pass to Bonamassa’s on-demand video service. Bonamassa’s video service includes 17-plus concert releases from Joe Bonamassa, Black Country Communion, and Rock Candy Funk Party – available at any time on most devices.
As part of this unique concert event, fans also have the option to purchase a Commemorative VIP ticket giving them an experience they will never forget. VIP ticket holders will have their photo printed out and placed in a seat at the legendary Ryman Auditorium as part of Joe’s audience for that special night. VIPs will also get a picture of Joe with his “audience” which will be sent to them via email to commemorate this special event. The VIP ticket holder’s name will also be included in the credits at the end of the virtual concert, as well as in the upcoming DVD credits for this performance!
This one-of-a-kind concert is presented by Bonamassa’s nonprofit, Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation. Each ticket purchase will include a donation to Joe’s Fueling Musicians Program, which to date has raised more than $320,000 and has supported more than 190 touring musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
