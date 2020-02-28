ATLANTA -- The Fox Theatre is one of the city's historical gems. Since the 1920s it has been a showplace for film and live entertainment. Continuing the tradition, the unforgettable Fox will host legendary guitarist Joe Bonamassa Friday and Saturday. During his two-night stay at the Fox, the guitarist will play from both studio recorded albums as well as live versions of his work. Music has been a lifelong passion with Bonamassa, who played with the legendary B.B. King at the age of 12. That youngster has now become a master renowned as a blues rock-guitar legend in his own right. Tickets for both shows are available.
featured
Guitarist Bonamassa to play at Fox
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Nominate the teacher who has made a difference in your child's life! The Amazing Teacher will be recognized the last Wednesday of each Month in print in the Albany Herald and online at albanyherald.com/contests. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Latest theft has Mike Rogers pondering future
- Albany State football tryouts for unsigned seniors is Saturday
- First foster care bill clears Georgia Senate
- Rome family gets relief from large 'surprise bill'
- Random Act of Kindness
- FINAL FOUR: Terrell County's Jamarkeis Allen leads Greenwave past Dooly County
- Albany man braves swollen waters to rescue woman in distress
- Atlanta man state's longest-surviving heart transplant patient
- Albany SCV group to hold annual Lee-Jackson banquet
- Monroe, Terrell, Calhoun in Elite Eight games this week
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 29
-
Feb 29
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 2
Online Poll
Are you getting a tax refund this year?
This poll is for entertainment purposes only.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.