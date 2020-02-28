The Fox Theatre is one of the city's historical gems. Since the 1920s it has been a showplace for film and live entertainment. Continuing the tradition, the unforgettable Fox will host legendary guitarist Joe Bonamassa Friday and Saturday. During his two-night stay at the Fox, the guitarist will play from both studio recorded albums as well as live versions of his work. Music has been a lifelong passion with Bonamassa, who played with the legendary B.B. King at the age of 12. That youngster has now become a master renowned as a blues rock-guitar legend in his own right. Tickets for both shows are available.