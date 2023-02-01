Gunther's Millions,' heir to 'Tiger King,' shows how TV news can go to the dogs

"Gunther's Millions" tells the story of a German shepherd billed as "the world's richest dog" on Netflix.

 Netflix

After the hoopla Netflix unleashed with "Tiger King," its latest docuseries oddity might involve a different four-footed creature. Like that earlier sensation, "Gunther's Millions" is really about the strange people featured, but its true insights expose how gullible media can be taken in by a too-good-to-be-true (or too-fun-to-fact-check) story -- in this case, a German shepherd with a $400-million trust fund.

Spread over four parts, the story centers on a dog living in a posh Florida estate that once belonged to Madonna, equipped with his own staff of 27 regular employees. As for the money, it's attributed to a German countess who loved the dog and, lacking surviving family, chose to leave him (and his Roman numeral-updated descendants) in the lap of luxury.

