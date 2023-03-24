Gwyneth Paltrow could take stand in ski collision trial on Friday

Gwyneth Paltrow sits in a Park City, Utah courthouse on Wednesday. The man suing her over the 2016 skiing accident is expected to take the stand on Friday.

 Rick Bowmer/Pool/AP

Gwyneth Paltrow could take the stand as early as Friday in a Park City, Utah courtroom during an ongoing trial over a 2016 skiing accident that she was involved in.

The actress and businesswoman has been present in the courtroom since the trial began on Tuesday when lawyers representing Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, presented their opening statements to a seated jury.

