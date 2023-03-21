Gwyneth Paltrow in court as trial over 2016 ski collision begins

Gwyneth Paltrow, here in 2022, is in a legal dispute over a 2016 skiing collision.

 Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Trial over a 2016 skiing accident involving Gwyneth Paltrow began on Tuesday.

The actress and businesswoman was present in the Park City, UT courtroom as a jury was seated and opening statements began in the case. Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused her of crashing into him and causing him serious injuries while they were both skiing on a Utah mountain in Feb. 2016.

