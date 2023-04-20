Gwyneth Paltrow is never saying never to the prospect of her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The now sometimes actress and full time entrepreneur as head of lifestyle uber-brand Goop spoke with her Marvel-mate Scarlett Johansson in a new episode of her podcast. The "Iron Man" and "Avengers" costars speculated about their potential future involvement in the comic book films during their chat.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags