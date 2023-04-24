Nearly one month after Gwyneth Paltrow prevailed in the trial connected to a 2016 ski collision on a Utah mountain, the Goop founder stepped out in Beverly Hills to accept an award at the Daily Front Row's LA Fashion Awards on Sunday.

It was the first official public appearance by Paltrow since the culmination of the trial, and the Oscar-winner glowed as she was honored with the "powerhouse brand of the year" award for her clothing line, G. Label by Goop.

