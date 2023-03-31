...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Gwyneth Paltrow said this to Terry Sanderson after she won court case
On Thursday, a Utah jury ruled in Paltrow's favor by finding her not liable for a 2016 ski collision with Sanderson, a retired optometrist. Paltrow, who also won her counterclaim, was seen placing her hand on Sanderson's back, saying something to him as she was leaving the courtroom.
"Her exact words: 'I wish you well,'" Sanderson said. "Very kind of her."
He said he responded, "Thank you, dear."
Sanderson said he was "very disappointed" by the verdict and reflected that, "You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person."
"Who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated, right? It's difficult," he said of the trial with the Oscar-winning Paltrow. "Who wants to do that? Someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else's part and be believable, be credible, wins awards? Who wants to go on that path."
When asked whether he believed Paltrow, who maintained throughout the trial that she was down slope from Sanderson when he skied into her, was lying Sanderson said, "I believe she thinks she has the truth."
Paltrow did not speak with reporters after the trial, but did release a statement via her attorneys.
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Paltrow said in her statement. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."