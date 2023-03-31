Terry Sanderson was "very disappointed" by losing his lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow, but it appears things have ended between the two of them on good terms.

On Thursday, a Utah jury ruled in Paltrow's favor by finding her not liable for a 2016 ski collision with Sanderson, a retired optometrist. Paltrow, who also won her counterclaim, was seen placing her hand on Sanderson's back, saying something to him as she was leaving the courtroom.

