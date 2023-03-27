The Utah civil trial involving actress Gwyneth Paltrow and a man who is accusing her of wrongdoing in relation to a 2016 ski collision is set to resume on Monday for its second week of proceedings.

Lawyers indicated on Friday that the trial will continue with testimony from Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist who is suing Paltrow, before the case turns over to Paltrow's lawyers to present their defense.

CNN's Lisa Respers France, Matt Meyer and Elise Hammond contributed to this report.

