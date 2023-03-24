Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in ski accident trial

Gwyneth Paltrow sits in a Park City, Utah courthouse on Wednesday. The man suing her over the 2016 skiing accident is expected to take the stand on Friday.

 Rick Bowmer/Pool/AP

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has taken the stand to testify in a Utah trial over a 2016 snow skiing accident.

The actress and businesswoman has been present in the courtroom since the trial began on Tuesday when lawyers representing Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, presented their opening statements to a seated jury.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

Tags