Gwyneth Paltrow, the award-winning actress facing a civil trial for a 2016 skiing crash at a Utah resort, testified that she "froze" when a man allegedly skied directly into her back, causing them to collapse to the ground as their skis tangled together.

Paltrow testified on Friday that the collision forced her legs apart as she felt someone from behind her.

CNN's Lisa Respers France, Elise Hammond, Matt Meyer, Alli Rosenbloom, Tori B. Powell, Cheri Mossburg and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

