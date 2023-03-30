Gwyneth Paltrow wins ski collision case

Gwyneth Paltrow enters a Utah courtroom on March 30 for the trial over a 2016 skiing collision.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

Gwyneth Paltrow has prevailed in the civil trial relating to a 2016 ski collision.

A Utah jury on Thursday found Paltrow, an Oscar-winning actor and the founder and CEO of Goop, not liable and ruled in her favor in her counterclaim against the man who sued her.

