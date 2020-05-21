Hagen Mills, an actor who appeared in the television series "Baskets," died Tuesday after allegedly shooting the mother of his young daughter, according to police in Mayfield, KY.
Mills was 29.
Officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday evening to a residence where a woman had been shot. The woman, Erica Price, suffered gunshot wounds to her arm and chest and told officers the gunman was Mills, according to a statement from Mayfield police.
Mills was found in the home and pronounced dead on the scene.
Price, 34, was transported to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition, police said.
Price and Mills share a young daughter who was not physically injured in the incident, according to police.
Mills also appeared in the comedic series "Swedish Dicks" and the 2020 horror film "Star Light."
