Hailey Bieber reveals what she fears about having kids

Hailey Bieber, here in April, shares what she fears about about having kids.

 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is sharing more about her thoughts on growing her family with husband Justin Bieber.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the model and entrepreneur reportedly said she would like to have kids but worries about the public scrutiny the couple faces.

