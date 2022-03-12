...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/
THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s
are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to
7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Warning, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Hailey Bieber says she is home after being hospitalized for a blood clot in her brain
Hailey Bieber said she was hospitalized for experiencing "stroke like symptoms" earlier this week.
The model and wife of Justin Bieber explained the scary situation to her fans in an Instagram post to her stories on Saturday.
"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she wrote. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours. Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"
She ended her message by writing, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern and for all the support and love."
Bieber appeared to reference his wife's health in his own Instagram post with a photo of them with the caption, "Can't keep this one down," along with a series of emojis.
CNN has reached out to Bieber's camp for further comment.
