'Haircut Night in America' is here to save you

Still got your quarantine bangs? Good, because CBS has just the thing to help you.
The network has announced a new one-hour special entitled, "Haircut Night in America."
Arguably, it's the most useful event of our times, and it will be hosted by married actors Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn.
The special will feature some of America's top hair stylists who will guide celebrities -- including Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn and hockey superstar P.K. Subban -- as well as frontline healthcare workers through the perfect DIY haircut from their homes. Yes, color and styling will be included.
"Haircut Night in America" was produced remotely because of the ongoing pandemic.
"With the majority of salons and barbershops still closed while America shelters in place, many increasingly hirsute people are missing their regularly scheduled salon appointments, and now more than ever need expert advice on how to rein in their unruly manes," according to promotional materials for the show.
"After nearly three months of social distancing," the folks behind the show say, "the time has come for people to take haircare into their own hands. In 'Haircut Night in America,' top stylists will expertly guide celebrities in a 'cut-a-long' from their homes and reveal the final looks, no matter the outcome."
The special will air Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.