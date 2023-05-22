(CNN) — Halle Bailey and Fantasia Barrino made their official debut on Monday in the first trailer for the upcoming “The Color Purple” movie, a musical reboot of the 1985 classic, based on the novel of the same name by Alice Walker.

“Dear Celie, we have more than just kings and queens,” Bailey’s young Nettie says in the trailer. “We are at the center of the universe.”

