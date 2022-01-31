Halsey announces world tour taking place at only outdoor venues By Chloe Melas, CNN Jan 31, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Halsey is going back on tour.The singer is launching a North American tour later this year, her first since her "Manic" world tour abruptly ended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Halsey posted about the news on her Instagram page on Monday, writing "It's been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all." The tour titled, "Love and Power" will kick off May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The performances will all take place at outdoor venues.Halsey will make her way to cities like Tampa, Detroit, New York, Portland, Dallas and Atlanta before wrapping things up on July 9 in Irvine, California. Other acts on the tour include Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress, The Marias and Abby Roberts and Wolf Alice.Tickets go on sale Tuesday for those who had previously bought tickets to her Manic tour, with tickets for the general public going on sale on Feb. 4.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Concerts And Musical Performances Halsey Music Music And Dance Tour Ticket Show Botany Commerce Maria Act Pinkpantheress Beabadoobee Singer More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment Where Are the Major Players of ‘Pam & Tommy’ Now? Dan Clarendon, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Hoda Kotb and fiancé Joel Schiffman break up after 8 years together By Marianne GarveyUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ & the Trouble with Legacy Emily Hannemann, TV Insider 4 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 31-February 6): Winter Olympics, ‘Pam & Tommy,’ and More Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 6 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Angela Rebecca Finney Jan 26, 2022 Angela Rebecca Finney, 61, died Monday, January 24, 2022 in Ta… Laurie Jean Harrell Payne Jan 26, 2022 Laurie Jean Harrell Payne, 94, of Albany, died Monday, January… Julia Ernestine Hayes Jan 25, 2022 Julia Ernestine (Tina) Hayes, 86, of Leesburg went to be with … » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Georgia Tech's 2022 football schedule announced Ottawa soup kitchen donations roll in after truck protesters allegedly harassed staff Veteran center Kia Vaughn signs with Atlanta Dream Atlanta Falcons hire Michael Pitre as running backs coach » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Free FOR SALE: 1 full & capped commemorative UGA 1980 National $45 FOR SALE: 1 full & capped commemorative UGA 1980 Nati… Home 1BR Waterfront. No pets. Water and trash included. $800/mo., $1200 Bedrooms: 1 1BR Waterfront. No pets. Water and trash included. $800/m… Job Heavy Equipment and Truck Mechanic Needed Great Pay with benefits. Heavy Equipment and Truck Mechanic Needed Great Pay with … » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCARLTON FLETCHER: In Georgia, it's praise the Lord and pass the ammunitionA second local investigation into the death of a Georgia teen found in a rolled-up gym mat has closed with no charges filedAB&T announces officer promotionsAndrew PowellProstate screening draws endorsement of Albany woman who struggled to get her husband to get testedSuspect arrested in connection to death of Tennessee deputy who was found shot in her burning homeWestover wins second boys basketball clash with DoughertyLitigation against city of Albany is about managing risksWarnock continues to lead Walker in battle for bucksMother Shirley Litman Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Albany home in historic Garden District features sun room, guest cottagePHOTOS: Strong Rock Christian at Deerfield-Windsor Boys BasketballEight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 27-29PHOTOS: Dougherty at Westover BasketballPHOTOS: Byne Christian vs. Sherwood Christian BasketballPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Valdosta BasketballHow the changing workplace could reshape American health carePHOTOS: Albany State University Presents Stalking Awareness MonthPHOTOS: The state of the economy appears sound: UGA economists give 2022 predictions Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Bristol howell said: Kendall was a great person Everyone is going to miss you, Noah, and Megan Miss you so much and there are going to miss and I know that we were… View more Noah said: The Whole Gang is going to miss you Annabelle especially and Megan too. Megan and Annabelle are taking this especially hard as well. View more Noah said: Yes, I extend my love to I'm going to miss you too Kendall I will miss you very much View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.