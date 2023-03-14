Since reaching worldwide stardom as headstrong football team owner Rebecca Welton on "Ted Lasso," Hannah Waddingham has been sought after for many different projects. But, she says, she's willing to play Rebecca on the series until the end of time.

Although the show garnered a whopping 20 Emmy nominations for Season 2 last year, creator and star Jason Sudeikis has said Season 3, which debuts on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, will likely be the last.

Tags