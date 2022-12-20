Harry and Meghan's next Netflix docuseries will drop on New Year's Eve

Netflix has announced its next project with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex -- a Nelson Mandela-inspired docuseries titled "Live to Lead." The upcoming docuseries is inspired by Nelson Mandela.

 Netflix

Netflix has announced its next project with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex -- a Nelson Mandela-inspired docuseries titled "Live to Lead."

Dropping December 31, the series will feature interviews with several familiar and famous faces, from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and South African rugby player Siya Kolisi, to the late United States Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Tags