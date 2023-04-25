Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer with a 'rebel heart,' dies at 96

Harry Belafonte died Tuesday at age 96, according to his publicist.

 Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.

He was 96.

