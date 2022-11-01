harry potter 2.jpg

Harry Potter fans can enjoy an immersive experience at the “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” showing in Atlanta now.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA — As visitors walk through “Harry Potter: The Exhibition,” they may get the feeling they are walking the halls of a certain school for witches and wizards.

The exhibition is done in the style of other traveling exhibitions, such as “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition,” “Imagine Picasso” and “Titanic the Exhibition.” It allows visitors to become immersed in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World that spawned seven Harry Potter books, eight Harry Potter films, a play and three Fantastic Beast films.

Tags