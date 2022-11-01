ATLANTA — As visitors walk through “Harry Potter: The Exhibition,” they may get the feeling they are walking the halls of a certain school for witches and wizards.
The exhibition is done in the style of other traveling exhibitions, such as “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition,” “Imagine Picasso” and “Titanic the Exhibition.” It allows visitors to become immersed in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World that spawned seven Harry Potter books, eight Harry Potter films, a play and three Fantastic Beast films.
And, that was exactly what Tom Zaller, who is the president of Imagine Exhibitions, wanted it to be.
“Immersive experiences are something I’ve been doing since the ’90s,” Zaller said. “I think that this brand lends itself so incredibly well because the moments in the films are sort of relatable, like we’ve been to a castle before; we’ve been to London before. ...
“It’s so familiar that we can achieve it. Also, as creators and producers, we can make something that looks and feels real. It just lends itself so well to it.”
“Harry Potter: The Exhibition” opened at 200 Peachtree St. in Atlanta on Oct. 21, and it is expected to be open through this year’s holiday season, according to Zaller.
Imagine Exhibitions, which was also behind the Downton Abbey, Titanic, Dino Safari and Imagine Picasso exhibitions that have visited Atlanta in the past, debuted “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” in Philadelphia earlier this year.
The exhibition proved to be quite popular in Philadelphia, and Zaller is warning Harry Potter fans that they can expect it to be busy during its stay in Atlanta as well.
“We had over a half-million people come see it (in Philadelphia),” Zaller said. “Over 500,000 people is a lot of people, so we’re planning to be here through the holidays at least. Tickets are on sale through then. I want to try to emphasize to people how popular it is, so think about buying (tickets) in advance and think about getting the weekend tickets in advance early so you have them, but we’re also open every day. ...
“This is my hometown and I want my hometown to come out and see it.”
Visitors get to see themselves on the Marauder’s Map, see a first edition copy of the book version of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” They will also walk past paintings whose eyes move, practice spells, make potions, repot a Mandrake, play Quidditch, try occlumency and travel through a port key in sets that are designed to evoke the halls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
They also get to pick which Hogwarts house they will be a part of before they go in the tour, and they can earn points for that house at stations throughout the exhibit. Zaller acknowledged visitors could feel like they are a student at Hogwarts while they are in the exhibit, but he added it’s not on the scale of much larger Harry Potter experiences at Universal Studios’ Orlando properties.
“We want to create really engaging moments, photo ops, personal moments, personalized experiences,” Zaller said. “We want to be special in our own way so, yes, there’s some of that (feeling like being a Hogwarts student), but I think we want to be more than that, too.”
There are also several authentic props and costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies on display.
One of the first props from the movies that visitors will see is Sorting Hat from the movies as well as props related to the four Hogwarts houses, such as the robes that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint wore in some of the movies; the Sword of Gryffindor; Luna Lovegood’s glasses; a copy of the Quibbler, and outfits for Draco Malfoy, Bellatrix Lestrange, Cedric Diggory and Nymphadora Tonks.
“The characters throughout the stories are so powerful that you see the costume and you remember the moment and were able to layer the film scene in there in the video next to it and maybe add a little technology,” Zaller said. “It just makes it that much more immersive. It’s the sight, the sound, the touch. It all kind of comes together here and it just works so well with this brand.”
Costumes for various Hogwarts professors also are on display, as are all nine actual movie prop wands that make up the Wizarding World logo, from Harry Potter’s and Voldemort’s wands to Newt Scamander’s wand.
The Tri-Wizarding Cup trophy and some of Voldemort’s horcruxes — such as Tom Riddle’s diary, Helga Hufflepuff’s cup and Rowena Ravenclaw’s diadem — from the movies are also on display in the exhibit. Some of Gilderoy Lockhart’s books and photos that he would autograph for fans are on display as well as Harry Potter’s broomstick and quidditch uniform. The cart and suitcases that Albus Potter is pushing on Platform 9 3/4 at the end of the last Harry Potter film is on display as well.
Even two of the costumes from the stage play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” are on display, as are items from the cupboard under the stairs where Harry slept when he lived with the Dursleys.
“We want to celebrate Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, and give fans something awesome to come see in Atlanta,” Zaller said. “We’ve got hundreds of props and costumes and set in an environment that’s recreating some magical moments from all of the Harry Potter films and the whole franchise of the Wizarding World, and sort of layer in a bit of technology in there but make it seamless so it feels magical in moments and give you something that you can’t get anywhere else.”