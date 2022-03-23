Harry Styles announces new album 'Harry's House" By Chloe Melas, CNN Mar 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Harry Styles has announced new music. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save You're invited to Harry Styles' house!Well, not exactly.The former One Direction star announced his upcoming third solo album on Wednesday, titled "Harry's House."The artist dropped a trailer featuring himself stepping onto a stage inside an empty theater. Then Styles smiles at the camera as the set of a house is raised up behind him. He also posted what appears to be the album's cover art to his Instagram."Harry's House" is set to release on May 20.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 