Harry Styles wins album of the year and other big moments from the Grammys

Harry Styles is pictured here performing at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5.

 Sonja Flemming/CBS

There's probably a party over at Harry's house on Sunday night because Harry Styles took home the trophy for album of the year at the Grammy Awards for his 2022 hit album "Harry's House."

"I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life," Styles said as he accepted his award. "I think -- like on nights like tonight -- it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."

