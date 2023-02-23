Harvey Weinstein sentenced in Los Angeles to 16 years in prison for sexual assault charges

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, on October 4, 2022. A sexual assault victim has filed a lawsuit against Weinstein on February 9, 2023.

 Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood mogul already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, was sentenced in Los Angeles Thursday to an additional 16 years in prison for charges of rape and sexual assault.

Prior to the sentence, Weinstein spoke in court and continued to deny any wrongdoing, calling the case a "setup."

