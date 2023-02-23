Harvey Weinstein set to get another stiff sentence for a rape conviction in Los Angeles

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, on October 4, 2022. A sexual assault victim has filed a lawsuit against Weinstein on February 9, 2023.

 Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood mogul already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, is set to be sentenced to another prison term in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein was convicted in December on charges of rape, sexual penetration by a foreign object and forcible oral copulation after a model and actress testified he assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in February 2013.

