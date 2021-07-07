Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DALE...EASTERN GENEVA... HOUSTON...HENRY AND SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...NORTHERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN HOLMES COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...CLAY...SOUTHERN RANDOLPH...CALHOUN... NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE...EARLY...QUITMAN...WESTERN MILLER...WEST CENTRAL DOUGHERTY AND NORTHWESTERN BAKER COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/... At 117 PM EDT/1217 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morgan to 8 miles southeast of Blakely to 9 miles west of Donalsonville to near Marianna. Movement was northwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Daleville, Abbeville, Colquitt, Cottonwood, Fort Gaines, Morgan, Cuthbert, Headland, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Georgetown, Blakely, Graceville, Donalsonville, Geneva, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City and Kinsey. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. &&