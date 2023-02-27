Hayden Panettiere and her family on Monday spoke for the first time about the death of Jansen Panettiere, an established voice-over actor and Hayden Panettiere's brother, who died earlier this month. He was 28.

In a statement shared with CNN from a representative for Hayden Panettiere, the actress and her parents, Skip Panettiere and Lesley Vogel, said, "Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile," and expressed gratitude for "the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss."

